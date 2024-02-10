DUI saturation patrols scheduled for Super Bowl weekend

– With Super Bowl LVIII festivities kicking off this weekend, the San Luis Obispo Police Department urges football enthusiasts to plan ahead for a safe journey home if they intend to consume alcohol. Emphasizing the importance of adhering to the “Go Safely” game plan, authorities advise the public to arrange for a designated sober driver, utilize public transportation, or rideshare apps, and prioritize the safety of their companions. The overarching message is clear: discourage impaired driving.

During the Super Bowl weekend, spanning from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, the police department will deploy additional officers on patrol, actively seeking out drivers exhibiting signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment.

“Let’s make sure Super Bowl Sunday is remembered for the game, not for arrests or tragic accidents,” Sgt. Evan Stradley said. “Before you grab a drink, plan ahead for a sober designated driver. Choosing a safer way to go is a win-win for everyone.”

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Share To Social Media