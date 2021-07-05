Dulcie Taylor playing multiple upcoming shows in North County

Dulcie Taylor Band will be a part of the Atascadero Summer Concert Series

-Atascadero local singer-songwriter Dulcie Taylor has several shows in the North County coming up. The Dulcie Taylor Trio will be playing Thursday July 15, from 4-6 p.m. at Stolo Vineyards & Winery in Cambria, and on July 31, the Dulcie Taylor Band will be playing at the Atascadero Lake Park Bandstand as part of the City of Atascadero Summer Concert Series.

In March via Mesa/Bluemoon Recordings, Taylor released a six-song EP called Rediscovered. A showcase for Dulcie Taylor’s vocals, Rediscovered is the follow-up to the critically-acclaimed Reimagined EP released last year, of which New Times writer Glenn Starkey wrote: “When Dulcie Taylor left the East Coast for California, it was a gift to local Americana fans. This gifted singer-songwriter fit right into the local music scene, playing all around the Central Coast, winning Best Songwriter in the New Times Music Awards twice. These previously released songs have been ‘remixed, remastered, with some rerecording,’ and the results are nothing short of astonishingly beautiful.”

Taylor says in explaining the new disc’s genesis: “I find that whenever we’re recording, there are often different paths one can go down at different points in the process. You may like all the paths but mostly you just choose one. It was so much fun (always a good thing) to go back and revisit these tracks and make some new moves with the spirit of the songs in mind. And it’s like time travel – when we’d bring up a track, it put me right back in the studio where the song was cut with the musicians who played on it. It’s very inspiring to create fresh ideas.”

