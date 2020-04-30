Send an E-Flyer to 6,200 local news subscribers

Paso Robles Daily News E-Flyer

E-Flyers are a new way to reach a huge local audience. “We can include your flyer in our daily email to 6,200 subscribers of Paso Robles Daily News,” says Publisher Scott Brennan.

Local readers look forward to receiving their subscription every day and now advertising flyers can be included in it. The flyers will appear just below the daily news headlines. The flyers will also be posted to Paso Robles Daily News’ 20,000+ Facebook fans.

• Run an E-Flyer for 2 days for only $99

• Run an E-Flyer for 6 days for only $199

The newspaper also offers professional design services if a client would like assistance in creating a flyer.

Daily subscriber email statistics

Google Analytics for Paso Robles Daily News

*For the month of April 2020.

Complete the form below, or call today to schedule an E-Flyer – (805) 226-9890

