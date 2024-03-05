Early bird tickets available now for Atascadero Wine Fest

Festival takes place on Saturday, June 22

– Early Bird tickets to the Atascadero Wine Fest are now on sale. Tickets are $65 through April 30. The festival will be held on Saturday, June 22, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Atascadero Lake Park.

Thousands of wine lovers will pour into Atascadero’s sun-splashed lakeside location for an afternoon of sun, wine, food, and music.

Attendees will taste over 100 wines, beers, and spirits together with local purveyors of art and hand-crafted items. The Joy Bonner Band and soloist Dulcie Taylor will keep the beat going for an afternoon of fun.

“As a wine enthusiast, I have been to my fair share of wine festivals, and this year’s Atascadero Wine Fest promises to be different and exceed attendees’ expectations,” said Wine Festival Committee Member Evan Taylor. “The picturesque and casual lakeside setting, paired alongside conversations with winemakers and owners, will be a must attend event. Attendees will leave smiling with a newfound appreciation of the wines from our region.”

Tickets can be purchased online at atascaderolakesidewinefestival.com or by calling the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce at (805) 466-2044. On May 1, pricing will increase to $75, and tickets at the door will be $90. Non-drinker tickets are $30.

If you are interested in participating in the 2024 Atascadero Wine Fest as a vendor, contact Gail Kudlac at atascaderowinefestival@gmail.com.

Volunteers are an integral part of the festival. All volunteers receive a festival hat, snacks, and a complimentary ticket. Those who volunteer for the closing shift (7:45 – 10 p.m.) also receive a Central Coast Wine Passport valued at $75 to use for the rest of the year. To volunteer, contact Dawn Smith at dawn@atascaderochamber.org or (303) 968-7049.

