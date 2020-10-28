EarthTones features local photographer, James A. Marx, in ‘Cosmic Comet’

–EarthTones Gifts, Gallery & Center for Healing in Paso Robles, is presenting ‘Cosmic Comet,’ an exhibit on display now through Nov. 30, 2020 featuring the images of San Luis Obispo Photographer, James (Jim) A. Marx.

The framed images were photographed around the Central Coast during the Neowise Comet in July 2020. EarthTones will also host a Zoom Reception Oct. 31. Click here for information about the reception.

“Jim’s work is alway full of drama, color and nature” said gallery owner Mary Uebersax. EarthTones is excited to share his photographs of Comet Neowise as he illustrates several familiar Central Coast landmarks. The exhibit is a collection of framed photographs by Jim Marx which emit feelings of serenity, capturing the stillness of this unique moment in time.

The comet was discovered in March 2020 by a space object, the Near Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer. Hence it was named, NEOWISE Comet. “The cosmic phenomenon (not to be seen from Earth for another 6,800 years) brought a much-needed message from the sky [courage, resilience, and patience]” says Uebersax.

A seasoned photographer, Marx’s images and repertoire often bring about encouragement and illicit a sense that we are part of something bigger. “I’m a person who finds beauty in everything in this world, and my camera is just the means to that expression,” said Marx, who is a Paso Robles Art Association (Photography Guild) Member.

With current social gathering limitations cautioning Live Gallery Events, EarthTones will host Marx for an Artist Reception via a Live Zoom Video Call. Invited are collaborators from the PRAA, ArtsObispo, and the general public.

The Reception/Zoom is Free to join. Register by calling (805) 238-4413 or visit the Facebook Event Page. The reception will happen Oct. 31 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon. It will feature the artist and include what inspired this exhibit, the images, Q&A, and a special commentary on full moon photography.

During zoom call Marx will display Images, guests can join the call to get pointers on camera settings and vantage points for viewing or Digital Photography of another Celestial Event – the Full Moon (Blue Moon) ”haunting” the skies later that night.

To purchase photography, Please call for specific images and pricing of photographs or a Facetime event can be arranged. (805) 238-4413.

The gallery at EarthTones is open daily from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m., or by appointment. It is free to the public. Groups can request private viewing by appointment.

Share this post!

email

Related