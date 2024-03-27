EarthTones Gifts & Gallery relocates

New location within the transit center

– From Atascadero in 2005, to Paso Robles in 2024, Greg Carroll and Mary Uebersax have always connected people of the Central Coast. Coming to Paso Robles and becoming involved with the Downtown Main Street Association has led to volumes of stories and the valuable advantage of an ever-evolving customer base. EarthTones has become a place for relaxation; a sanctuary to pause and find a sense of personal peace and awakening.

After months of planning, a new location is the conclusion to this journey. The destination is where people come from near and far; the Transit Center on Pine Street in Paso Robles.

EarthTones Gifs & Gallery offers items from artists locally and worldwide.

“A lot has changed in what we source,” said Uebersax, ” It was important to keep relations with communities and resources where our products originated during the COVID shutdown. In our new location, our priority is to feature fair trade and socially responsible items. We have gathered artists, illustrators, crafters, herbalists, and mindfulness to build new connections and share rituals and traditions. Some of the activities will include outdoor gatherings, mindful walking and a conscious appreciation for the natural world and the beauty of life. EarthTones will be hosting the Tibetan monks on April 12. Details provided online.

Uebersax’s extensive expertise in healing therapies and mindful movement has benefited her clients for 25 years. She offers individual training and personal courses that use yoga, Pilates and the MELT (Myofascial Energetic Length Technique) Method that are informative and engaging along with an array of bodywork services to release deep strain, stress and find lasting balance with Swedish, neuromuscular, craniosacral, acupressure and myofascial release techniques.

“We love our new location,” said Ubersax, “Our popular informed staff and local creatives are a big part of how we enhance our community. It is at the crossroads. Our area is changing, and the Transit Center welcomes people on their journey.”

Visit EarthTones Gifts & Gallery at 790 Pine Street by the iconic oak tree, Monday through Saturday from 10 to 6 and Sunday 10 to 5. Call (805) 238-4413 and visit earthtonesgifts.com for therapy services and online sales.