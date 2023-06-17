Eberle Winery donates to Central Coast Honor Flight

Honor Flight sends veterans on special tours of Washington DC

– This week, Gary Eberle of Eberle Winery and his staff presented a $6,000 check to Bear McGill, the chairperson of Central Coast Honor Flight.

The Eberle team worked hard all Memorial Day Weekend talking to their customers and explaining how they can purchase a bottle of Eberle Vineyard Selection Cabernet wine with all proceeds going to the Central Coast Honor Flight. Eberle donated the wine and the team “sold” it for any amount the customer wanted to donate.

“We are ever so thankful to our patrons for their donations raised from this Memorial Day weekend at Eberle Winery. Because of their generosity, this donation can help honor our veterans by taking them to Washington D.C. on their ‘Tour of Honor’ that is long overdue.”

