Children’s museum one of three nonprofits to receive Justin Community Grant

–Justin Vineyards & Winery today announced $60,000 in donations through the Justin Community Grants program. Three organizations will receive funding to help support programs focused on providing COVID-19 relief in the North San Luis Obispo County region.

Since 2013, Justin has contributed over $550,000 to local organizations through grants and employee-directed donations. To provide needed emergency relief in combatting the effects of COVID-19, a committee of employee volunteers selected worthy organizations to receive the grants. These nonprofits are working tirelessly to support the local community and reduce the impact of the pandemic.

“During these uncertain times, Justin is deeply committed to supporting local organizations that are providing relief and championing the well-being of our region,” said Clarence Chia, senior vice president of marketing for Justin. “We commend the vital work these organizations are doing to address the needs of the homeless, families with increased food insecurities, and students participating in distance learning.”

The three organizations receiving the most recent grants are:

1. El Camino Homeless Shelter (ECHO) – $30,000 for ECHO’s outreach program to reduce the spread and impact of COVID-19 within the homeless and at-risk communities. ECHO works closely with the Public Health Department to provide these essential services.

2. San Luis Obispo County Food Bank – $20,000 to address the increased food insecurities in the region due to COVID-19 through food distribution in North County. The donation will enable the purchase of an additional 140,000 meals.

3. Paso Robles Children’s Museum – $10,000 to support the Paso Robles Children’s Museum’s effort in creating and distributing special “Curiosity Kits” containing fun, educational STEAM activities for children in Kindergarten through 6th grade. Through the grant, the museum will be able to provide 1,000 Curiosity Kits to students.

Requests for a community grant are accepted annually in January. More information about Justin’s grant programs is available at http://justinwinegrants.com/.

