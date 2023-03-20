ECHO Paso Robles helps single mother find stability for her family

– Local single mother Yocelin’s life took a positive turn when she sought help from the El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) Paso Robles Campus in Sept. of 2022, just after giving birth to her second daughter. With no support system, she was searching for resources to improve her family’s situation.

Through the ECHO program, Yocelin met with her case manager every week and connected with community resources that could assist her. She moved from the Nightly Emergency shelter program to the 90-Day Resident Shelter Program to focus on stability and housing for her family. Employment and income were also crucial, and Yocelin quickly applied for job opportunities after her maternity leave. She was hired quickly and even accessed childcare resources for her young family to allow her to save money.

Yocelin’s hard work and resiliency paid off as she worked with her ECHO case manager to apply for apartments and rentals. Today, she has her own place where she can raise her beautiful daughters in a home of their own.

The ECHO program’s focus on stability, housing, and employment helped Yocelin achieve her goals and improve her family’s situation. This success story highlights the impact community resources and a strong support system can have on individuals and families in need.

