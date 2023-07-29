Eco-friendly packaging company moves into new warehouse in Paso Robles

Flush Packaging founded by SLO County local, Cal Poly grad

– Flush Packaging has recently finished moving into its new office and distribution warehouse located in Paso Robles, just off Highway 46. Flush Packaging specializes in creating high-quality, eco-friendly packaging for businesses of any size.

What started as an idea in a Ventura apartment back in 2019 from Cal Poly alum and SLO native, Heeva Asefvaziri, has quickly grown over the past four years to service over 8,000 small businesses across the US.

“I spent my career working with large organizations designing custom packaging for a wide array of different products and applications,” Asefvaziri, “When I looked around the industry, small businesses were overlooked and underserviced. I wanted to help the business owner operating off their dining room table to be able to grow and join them in that journey.”

Founder and CEO Heeva Asefvaziri grew up here on the Central Coast, graduating from SLO High and going on to earn his degree in Packaging and Industrial Technology from Cal Poly. After over seven years of consulting and designing custom packaging for large companies, Asefvaziri says he realized the high costs and barriers to entry prevented the millions of small businesses across the US from having access to great, eco-friendly packaging.

“We’re lucky to be able to work with thousands of small businesses across the country, but I’m really excited about being back on the Central Coast and helping local businesses in the county upgrade their packaging,” says Asefvaziri, “Packaging shouldn’t just be a necessary evil to get your product to your customer – it should add value to your brand and be part of your product. A lot of the businesses we work with had no idea there was a better solution than using stock boxes and bubble wrap or packing peanuts available. Solving problems like product breakage, high shipping costs, long fulfillment times and moving away from using unsustainable materials like bubble wrap is what we specialize in.”

Flush offers over 100 different off-the-shelf packaging options for over 300 different vessels that are common in the candle, home luxury, and food + beverage markets but also offers fully custom design services.

“From dairy farms to wineries and fertility clinics to cosmetics companies, we’ve helped businesses in almost every industry and any size to make packaging a value add to their business.”

For more information about Flush Packaging go to https://flushpackaging.com/

