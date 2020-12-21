Ed Gallagher shares holiday music on bagpipes

–Ed Gallagher of Paso Robles is sharing holiday music as he walks through Paso Robles neighborhoods playing his bagpipe. The retired Paso Robles City Planner varies his route each day, but he’s been strolling through neighborhoods in his kilt while he plays traditional Christmas music.

Gallagher has played his bagpipe at many local events, but the holiday walking tour is one that is most appreciated.

Last week, he walked along Turtle Creek in the Sierra Bonita Retirement Village. Many residents came out to watch and listen as he sauntered along Turtle Creek Road playing his bagpipe.

Below is a video from the Paso Robles Daily News Archives of Gallagher playing in the Paso Robles Downtown City Park:

Share this post!

email

Related