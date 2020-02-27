Paso Robles News|Thursday, February 27, 2020
Eden Memorial Pet Care announces grand re-opening 

February 27, 2020

Now local pet parents have comforting options when saying good-bye

Eden Memorial Pet Care has announced they will host a grand re-opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday- March 24 with the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce.

“We have been serving the Central Coast/Valley for nearly 20 years, and I have always dreamed of this expansion where we can offer more personable services and have a comforting place where people can have support during one the most difficult times – saying goodbye to an animal companion,” said Christine Ogorsolka Johnson, Owner of Eden Memorial Pet Care.

Saying goodbye to a pet can be the most challenging and heart-wrenching time in a pet-owners life. Eden Memorial Pet Care is the first and only Accredited Pet Crematory in the state of California and it is located in Paso Robles.Eden Memorial Pet Care

The expansion includes a state-of-the-art and environmentally efficient facility as well as a new reception room and viewing room for clients to feel comforted in a time of need. New services are now available too: preplanning of pet aftercare, private viewings of cremations, peaceful passings at home and grief support.

Founded in 2003, Eden Memorial Pet Care Inc. services a variety of veterinary hospitals throughout San Luis Obispo County and the Central Valley. The company also offers a variety of cremation services, memorial products, and direct aftercare services.

Eden Memorial Pet Care is located at 202 Easy St., in Paso Robles.

