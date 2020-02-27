Eden Memorial Pet Care announces grand re-opening

Now local pet parents have comforting options when saying good-bye

–Eden Memorial Pet Care has announced they will host a grand re-opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday- March 24 with the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce.

“We have been serving the Central Coast/Valley for nearly 20 years, and I have always dreamed of this expansion where we can offer more personable services and have a comforting place where people can have support during one the most difficult times – saying goodbye to an animal companion,” said Christine Ogorsolka Johnson, Owner of Eden Memorial Pet Care.

Saying goodbye to a pet can be the most challenging and heart-wrenching time in a pet-owners life. Eden Memorial Pet Care is the first and only Accredited Pet Crematory in the state of California and it is located in Paso Robles.

The expansion includes a state-of-the-art and environmentally efficient facility as well as a new reception room and viewing room for clients to feel comforted in a time of need. New services are now available too: preplanning of pet aftercare, private viewings of cremations, peaceful passings at home and grief support.

Founded in 2003, Eden Memorial Pet Care Inc. services a variety of veterinary hospitals throughout San Luis Obispo County and the Central Valley. The company also offers a variety of cremation services, memorial products, and direct aftercare services.

Eden Memorial Pet Care is located at 202 Easy St., in Paso Robles.

Share this post!

Related