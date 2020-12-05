Editorial: Stop the surge, save lives, stay home

–The surge in COVID-19 cases is real, and it is hurting communities up and down the state. But we can do something about it: Stay home.

Doctors and scientists across California agree we need to take this action to save lives. Cases and hospitalizations are rising at an alarming rate. If we don’t act now, California’s hospital system will be overwhelmed, and we could run out of ICU beds.

To blunt the surge and protect each other, ​California is introducing a Regional Stay-at-Home Order.​ If you live in a part of the state where ICUs are running out of space—specifically, running below 15 percent capacity—you will be required to stay home as much as possible for the next three weeks, and some businesses will be closed while we work to stop the surge. You will still be able to do important things like go to the doctor, buy groceries, or worship outdoors. Schools that are open can remain open, and others may continue plans to bring students back to campus safely under public health guidance. Retailers can operate indoors at no more than 20 percent capacity to reduce exposure risk. It is more important than ever that all of us stop gathering with people we don’t live with and wear our masks when we do have to go out.

San Luis Obispo County is in the Southern California region where ICU availability dropped to 13-percent today.

This is no doubt going to be challenging, but there is hope and help on the horizon. As researchers and scientists get closer to a vaccine, the State of California is building on the work we’ve done throughout the pandemic to support the communities, workers and businesses who have been harmed by this virus. For one, we’ve helped more workers access paid sick leave and workers’ compensation, as well as COVID-19 testing and treatment. Just this week, we announced additional supports for small business, providing billions in immediate, temporary tax relief for businesses impacted by the virus, and we will work to provide $500 million in new COVID-19 Relief Grant funding for small businesses. We are also working on more relief for California businesses in the days and weeks ahead.

You can read more about the Regional Stay-at-Home Order and supports for Californians during this pandemic at https://covid19.ca.gov/.

We are confident we can stop this surge, because we’ve done it before. The actions of 40 million Californians early on in this pandemic flattened the curve and saved countless lives. It bought us time to prepare for challenging moments like this one.

Together, we can flatten the curve and save lives as we get to a safe and effective vaccine for all Californians.

–Charles Ford Champion II, president of the California Newspaper Publishers Association

Share this post!

email