Educational Employees Credit Union opens branch in Paso Robles

Paso Robles location is the credit union’s first in SLO County

– This summer, the Educational Employees Credit Union (EECU) opened its newest branch in Paso Robles. This is EECU’s 22nd branch and its first in San Luis Obispo County.

“As we grow, we continue to look for ways to meet the needs of our members,” said Elizabeth J. Dooley, EECU president/CEO in a press release. “This branch will provide the convenience and full service our members expect from EECU. We’re very excited to be part of the community and we look forward to serving our current members and welcoming new ones in Paso Robles and the nearby communities.”

The branch is located at 2341 Theatre Drive and is staffed by an experienced team of local professionals, such as manager Carrie Danielson, who has lived in Paso Robles for more than 26 years and has over 14 years of experience in the financial industry. Assistant manager Joanna Rovenstine also brings several years of financial industry experience to her position.

EECU is the largest credit union based in the central San Joaquin Valley with more than $4.5 billion in assets and over 360,000 members. It serves students, school employees, members of school organizations, employees of select employer groups, and their family members.

