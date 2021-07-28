El Camino Scholars helping local students improve across the board

This year the program has seen a 74-percent increase in student scores

–People’s Self-Help Housing’s Camino Scholars program has published their end-of-year data showing the grades and skill-based improvements from students during the past school year.

The report reflects a significant increase in final scores across all subjects. At the start of the school year, only 35-percent of students enrolled in the program were reading at grade level and 32-percent of students were two or more grade levels behind in reading. By the end of the school year, 61-percent of students are now reading at their grade level or higher and only 13-percent of students are needing greater assistance. Overall, the program has seen a 74-percent increase in student scores compared to the start of the academic year.

“Upon school closures due to the pandemic, we kept working with students and took what would have been a bad situation and turned it into something positive resulting in growth for the program and our students despite COVID,” said PSHH Director of Education Joanna Dominguez. “For nearly two decades, we have provided a wide range of site-based services, addressing the opportunity gap and supporting educational dreams. COVID resulted in us continuing to provide just that in more creative ways!”

Camino Scholars, PSHH’s nationally recognized education program, has been serving hundreds of students this past year using a hybrid learning curriculum. Students have benefitted from small learning cohorts, supported by in-person instruction personalized to their individual needs, offered at specially developed Academic Support Centers. PSHH educators provide free programming and services for students year-round, including all school breaks. Developing numerous partnerships with local school districts, access has been broadened to include students not living at PSHH properties.

Under regular circumstances, Camino Scholars serves over 600 students per year at its 11 onsite learning centers which are located throughout San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. The program also helps prepare college-bound students with application assistance, financial aid navigation, career exploration workshops, campus visits, and mentorship. This relationship continues through graduation of the terminal degree; the program just saw its first student enrolled in Ph D. studies.

To learn more about Camino Scholars, visit pshhc.org/education.

