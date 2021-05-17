El Paso de Robles Chapter of the NSDAR donates art kits to foster children

–Members of the El Paso de Robles Chapter, recently NSDAR answered the call of the California State, NSDAR to participate in a “HeART-felt” project to support children in need. All California chapters were encouraged to participate in the project to deliver the message of love through art to foster children across the state.

Family upheaval can lead to gaps in these students’ educational and emotional development. Only fifty percent of foster students graduate from High School, according to NSDAR.

On April 14, 15 art kits were delivered to Teresa Tardiff, Executive Director of the CASA San Luis Obispo. Six members of the chapter that helped in delivering the kits, were Lisa Wood, Linda Wood, Sue Hayes, Susan Clark, Betsy Beatty, and Lida Lucas.

All students, but especially foster care students, benefit from access to the creative arts. And their own art supplies. Why art? Through art, children create something that, until that point, was only imagined. That period of quiet reflection gives them permission to relax and ponder. Art augments emotional intelligence and enhances the development of empathy and personal communication. With the act of creation, recognition of the world outside of oneself and the world within oneself becomes more understandable and less frightening. Educationally, art opens the door to learning through all senses.

CASA of San Luis Obispo County advocates for the best interests of abused and neglected children within the court system. CASA recruits, trains, and supervises volunteers who advocate for this vulnerable population with the goal of ensuring that each and every child grows up in a safe, nurturing, and permanent home.

Advertisement



Share this post!

email

Related