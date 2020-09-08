Election day fast approaching

–Labor Day is traditionally the day San Luis Obispo County Democrats host their annual Labor Day Barbecue at a local park in the county. Their event was canceled this year because of the pandemic. Yesterday, Democrats held a drive-through barbecue at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (I.B.E.W.) union headquarters in San Luis Obispo.

Meanwhile, Republicans were busy in the north county. At the Republican headquarters in Atascadero, manager Cheryl Berbach said they registered voters at the office and volunteers put up signs around the north county. Among those putting up the signs, Noah Bilyeu, a recent graduate from the University of Nevada, Reno said Labor Day was a hot day to work outdoors. He said getting stakes in the ground for the 4′ x 8′ signs was not easy. Meanwhile, the effort continues to gather signatures for the recall of Governor Gavin Newsom. Republicans say they’re on track to qualify the measure for the ballot, but not for the General Election in November.

San Luis Obispo County elections office identified north county ballot drop box locations. In Paso Robles, you can drop off your ballot at the Mid-state Fairgrounds, the Paso Robles Senior Center on Scott Street, Tempelton’s SLO County Sheriff Substation, Heritage Ranch Community Service District at the lake.

In Atascadero, there will be voting stations at Pavilion on the Lake, the National Guard Armory and the Atascadero Clerk Recorder’s Office in the library building.

In Cambria, the Veterans Hall will be accepting ballots.

The voter service centers will be open for four days beginning on Halloween. Ballots are expected to be mailed to voters around Sept. 20.

Share this post!

email

Related