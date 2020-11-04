Election results: Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees

–There was a big turn-out at Voter Service Centers in the North County on Tuesday. Despite those Voting Centers being open Saturday through Election Day, many waited until Election Day to cast their ballots.

The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s office issued final unofficial election results on Tuesday night at 11:13 p.m.

Twelve candidates were competing for four open seats on the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District’s Board of Trustees. The county reports 17,986 ballots were cast in the race with 17 of 17 precincts reporting.

Retired teacher Dorian Baker, school board incumbent Chris Bausch, former Paso Robles City Councilman Jim Reed, and firefighter Nathan Williams were the top vote earners, according to the unofficial results. Candidate Jim Cogan trailed in the tally at fifth place by just 19 votes.

Paso Robles school board election results

DORIAN K. BAKER – 6,622 votes, 13.09%

CHRIS BAUSCH – 6,155 votes, 12.17%

JIM REED – 5,848 votes, 11.56%

NATHAN WILLIAMS – 4,538 votes, 8.97%

JIM COGAN – 4,519 votes, 8.94%

GREG S. GOODMAN – 4,364 votes, 8.63%

FRANK TRIGGS – 3,666 votes, 7.25%

LAURA PARKER – 3,567 votes, 7.05%

CAITLIN J. VIERRA – 3,291 votes, 6.51%

JOAN SUMMERS – 3,167 votes, 6.26%

RUBEN CANALES, JR. –6 2,815 votes, 5.57%

LEONARD WASHINGTON – 2,003 votes, 3.96%

The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s office highlighted the top four vote earners as the winners. Three of the four winners, Baker, Bausch, and Reed had run on a slate called “The Force of Four.” Tuesday’s results turned out very close to the Paso Robles Daily News’ pre-election poll of the race.

Although the county released final unofficial results on election night, close races could be subject to change as additional mail-in and provisional ballots are counted.

Additional North County school board election results

In the Atascadero Unified School District race, Mary Kay Mills, Terri Switzer, and Corrine Kuhnle were elected to the school board.

In the Cuesta College Community School District, Mary Strobridge was reelected as a trustee.

In the San Miguel School District, Constantino Victor Delgado and Michael Sanders were elected to the school board.

In the Shandon School District, Flint Speer was elected to the school board.

In the Templeton School District, Nelson Yamagata, Ted DuBost, and Mendi Swan were elected to the school board.

