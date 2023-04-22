Election update: Enney widens lead in school board race

Final count to be held next Wednesday

– County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano released an election update for the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Special Election on Friday afternoon.

Results show that Kenney Enney is leading in the race for a seat on the board by a margin of 1,060 votes, according to the report from the San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s Office and the Monterey County elections office.

The office has counted all ballots on hand at this time, and now is only waiting for those that may have been postmarked on Election Day.

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Special Election update as sent by the clerk-recorder is below:

Today, the election’s staff counted a total of 2,060 ballots. The results of today’s count are reflected below:

Letters to cure voter signatures must be received in the San Luis Obispo County Elections Office by 5 p.m. on Monday, May 1, 2023. There are approximately 94 letters still left to be returned. Voters can return their letters by:

• Mailing the signed statement in the enclosed envelope that was provided with the letter.

• Email the signed statement to elections@co.slo.ca.us.

• Fax the signed statement to our office at (805) 781-1111.

• Deliver the signed statement in person to the County Clerk-Recorder – Elections Office located at 1055 Monterey Street, San Luis Obispo.

The final count will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. At the conclusion of the count, the County Clerk-Recorder will then certify the results of the April 18, 2023, Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Special Election.

Monterey County turnout, as of today:

https://montereycountyelections.us/latest-election-results-pdf/.