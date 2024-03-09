Election update: Moreno widens lead over Funk

– Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno has widened her lead over Mayor Pro Temp Susan Funk in the San Luis Obispo County District 5 supervisor race, according to the latest election results posted by the San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s Office.

Unofficial results as of 3:41 p.m. March 8:

Moreno is now 772 votes ahead of her opponent, Atascadero Mayor Pro Temp Susan Funk. As of Friday at 3:41 p.m., Moreno had 5,585 votes, or 53.7%. Meanwhile, Funk had 4,813 votes, or 46.3%. As of Friday, the elections office had counted a total of 58,099 ballots, bringing voter participation in the county to 32.9%.

