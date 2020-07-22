Elective surgery is now a safe choice, says Twin Cities Hospital surgeon

-Dr Michelle Ribas, M.D. a surgeon at Twin Cities Community Hospital, said it is now safe for people to schedule elective surgeries. Tenet Health Central Coast, the integrated health care system that operates Twin Cities Hospital in Templeton and Sierra Vista Hospital in San Luis Obispo is committed to safe care.

“We make sure patients who are here for surgery are safely separated from COVID-19 exposure and we take all necessary precautions,” she says.

Hospital precautions include:

Evaluating patients and staff

Keeping potential COVID-19 patients separated from other patients

Increasing precautions for infection prevention

Pre-screening patients with scheduled care multiple times as well as day of the care

Pre-screening patients with scheduled care multiple times as well as day of the care Training staff with timely safety measures

Wearing masks and other protective gear to prevent contact and spread of germs

Dr. Ribas recommends that people who have been putting off needed elective surgery contact their physicians and discuss scheduling the surgery. Postponing elective surgery for too long can lead to unwanted health issues.

It’s also important for the community to know that the emergency room is safe, said Ribas. People are concerned about their health and exposure to COVID-19 and staying home when experiencing chest pains and even stroke symptoms.

Tenent Health emergency rooms have strong infection prevention measures in place to keep the community safe, including screening all patients and staff. The emergency room is open 24/7 for the community’s health and well being. Tele-ER visits allow people to see an ER doctor without leaving home, and when someone does need to come to the ER, they can often check-in online.

Make an appointment for Tele-ER from a computer or tablet by clicking here to get started, or call (805) 546-7990.

To check-in to the ER ahead of arrival, click here.

If you have a medical emergency call 911.

Dr. Michelle Ribas, MD is a general surgery specialist and has over 11 years of experience in the medical field. She graduated from the University of California At Davis School of Medicine in 2009.

Tenet Health Central Coast operates two acute care hospitals and affiliated healthcare entities including urgent care centers, primary and specialty care clinics, and outpatient laboratory and imaging centers across the Central Coast.

Share this post!

email

Related