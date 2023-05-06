Electric bikes donated to Paso Robles Police Department

Bikes will help officers patrol larger area than could normally be covered on foot

– On Friday, the Paso Robles Police Department received a donation of two Hummer eBikes from Borjon Auto Center, located at 2345 Golden Hill Road in Paso Robles. The eBikes are fully electric bicycles with a top speed of about 40MPH and can be single-wheel or all-wheel drive.

Borjon’s donation will help patrol officers increase their area of patrol in the downtown park area of Paso Robles, and will tremendously help increase patrol during special events such as July 4th celebrations, the California MidState Fair, and other family-oriented events hosted by the City of Paso Robles.

“We appreciate this donation of these two eBikes as they will help our officers patrol a larger area than could normally be covered on foot,” Police Chief Damian Nord said, “The department encourages and appreciates police partnerships with local businesses and others in order to help increase our efforts to increase public safety for everyone. I would like to thank Borjon Auto Center for this unexpected and extremely gracious donation.”

Share To Social Media