Elegant Evening returns to downtown Paso Robles Nov. 11

Annual tradition is a gift of hospitality from downtown merchants, kicks off the holiday shopping season

– Paso Robles merchants will host “Elegant Evening Downtown” on Saturday, Nov. 11. This Paso Robles tradition is a gift of hospitality from downtown merchants and kicks off the holiday shopping season. The event is organized by the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association.

Between 5 – 8 p.m., shoppers enjoy fine hors d’oeuvres and refreshments. Lights twinkle in windows and cascade from awnings and facades. Dancers, quartets, and choirs will entertain our guests, amid the holiday finery, dancers from Class Act Dance Studio serve as live mannequins in shop windows promoting their holiday classic “The Nutcracker” along with strolling musicians and entertainment.

For more information, contact Paso Robles Main Street at (805) 238-4103, or visit www.pasoroblesdowntown.org.

