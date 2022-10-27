Elegant Evening returns to downtown Paso Robles Nov. 12

Annual tradition is a gift of hospitality from downtown merchants, kicks off the holiday shopping season

– Paso Robles merchants will host “Elegant Evening Downtown” on Saturday, Nov. 12. This Paso Robles tradition is a gift of hospitality from downtown merchants and kicks off the holiday shopping season. The event is organized by the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association.

Between 5 – 8 p.m., shoppers can indulge in hors d’oeuvres and refreshments. Dancers, quartets, and a choir will entertain guests, amid the holiday finery, and dancers from Class Act Dance Studio will serve as live mannequins in shop windows, posing as characters from beloved tales. There will be strolling musicians and entertainment.

For more information, contact the organization at (805) 238-4103.

