Paso Robles News|Thursday, October 27, 2022
You are here: Home » Entertainment » Elegant Evening returns to downtown Paso Robles Nov. 12
  • Follow Us!

Elegant Evening returns to downtown Paso Robles Nov. 12 

Posted: 6:14 am, October 27, 2022 by News Staff
elegant evening

Dancers from Class Act Dance Studio will serve as live mannequins in shop windows, posing as characters from beloved tales.

Annual tradition is a gift of hospitality from downtown merchants, kicks off the holiday shopping season

– Paso Robles merchants will host “Elegant Evening Downtown” on Saturday, Nov. 12. This Paso Robles tradition is a gift of hospitality from downtown merchants and kicks off the holiday shopping season. The event is organized by the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association.

Between 5 – 8 p.m., shoppers can indulge in hors d’oeuvres and refreshments. Dancers, quartets, and a choir will entertain guests, amid the holiday finery, and dancers from Class Act Dance Studio will serve as live mannequins in shop windows, posing as characters from beloved tales. There will be strolling musicians and entertainment.

For more information, contact the organization at (805) 238-4103.

 

Advertisement
Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Entertainment
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.