Elementary school seeks donations to send students to science camp

Donation can help provide a once-in-a-lifetime experience for local students.

– The Pat Butler Elementary PTA is asking local businesses and individuals to help send local fifth graders to science camp. The camp will be held in April 2023 at Camp Keep by the Sea. The program includes nature hikes and learning sessions that teach a variety of science and environmental topics, evening programs that allow the students a true camp experience, and an all-day marine science adventure along the Central Coast.

The camp is taught by highly qualified staff and will provide students with further science enrichment. Science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education is critical for student success. The interest and love of these subjects begins in elementary school, and Science Camp at Camp Keep by the Sea is a great springboard for this interest.

The $32,000 needed to send the group of 86 5th-grade students on this adventure must be raised entirely by parents, families, and the community. Help them to achieve this goal by donating to the cause. All donors who donate $300 or more will be thanked on a Science Camp Gold Level Sponsor banner that will be visible for all who drive by Pat Butler Elementary from February to June. Donations are tax-deductible.

To make a donation, visit: https://sites.google.com/view/patbutlerpta/home

For more information about Camp Keep by the Sea, visit https://campkeep.org

