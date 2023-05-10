Elementary school to participate in Wheat-2-School harvest program

Wheat harvest event the first of its kind in the state of California

– The San Miguel School District, Lillian Larsen Elementary School, and the California Wheat Commission invite the public to celebrate a school-wide Wheat 2 School harvest on May 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Students, teachers, and community partners will work to harvest the 100 ft x 45 ft. field of wheat. Students in grades K-5 will participate in rotations of harvesting, student-led educational sessions, and taste tests. The harvested grain is used for education and student cooking classes.

As part of a two-year grant cycle students grow wheat at school, understand its cultural and nutritional relevancy, and mill it into 100% whole wheat flour for school meals. Through the support of the California Wheat Commission, students have access to education lessons focused on whole grains. The food service department at San Miguel and Shandon School purchases 100% whole grain California-grown wheat and mill it onsite to bake 100% whole grain items for school meals such as pizza, muffins, and tortillas.

This grant will expand in a new cycle of funding to include garden education for all students K-5 with One Cool Earth, expansion of procurement of local grains and fruits and vegetables to include bread purchases from Bread Bike Bakery, and lastly to continue to support the California Wheat Commission effort to encourage and promote whole grain consumption in students and school meals in an effort to support locally grown agriculture.

This event showcases and highlights the value of farm-to-school education with a learn-by-doing philosophy by connecting the farm and garden space to the classroom and cafeteria. This wheat harvest is the first of its kind in the state of California.

