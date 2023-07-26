Elephant seal presentation planned this August at the library

Library partners with Central Coast Friends of the Elephant Seal

– On Wednesday, Aug. 9, 6-7 p.m. in the Paso Robles City Library Conference Room, the public is invited to an evening featuring a favorite local pinniped – the elephant seal, thanks to the Central Coast Friends of the Elephant Seal. August is the perfect time of year to see male seals with their outstanding noses.

“The library is pleased to be able to partner with the Central Coast Friends of the Elephant Seal to increase knowledge of these local animals and inspire our community to visit the seals,” stated Karen Christiansen, adult services librarian.

Space is limited. Registration is required for each attendee.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

