Elks Lodge, local scouts conduct annual Flag Day ceremony

Elks Lodges across the country participate yearly

– In recognition of Flag Day on June 14, the Paso Robles Elks No. 2364 and Paso Robles Scouts: Cub Scout Pack 92, Scouts BSA Troop 60, and Scouts BSA Troop 1602, hosted an American Flag ceremony starting with the Pine Tree Flag and ending with the 50-star flag.

The patriotic ceremony was led by retired Central Coast Scoutmaster, Steve von Dohlen. Scouts, parents, and Lodgers members were joined by Paso Robles Fire Department as the flag was set to the fire. More than 60 people participated in the annual ritual.

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is the only first and only fraternal organization to require a formal observance of Flag Day. There are more than 1,900 Elks Lodges across the country and each lodge conducts a formal and honorable Flag Day ceremony.

The Elks are known for their promotion of Americanism, Drug Abuse Education, and support of youth activities and our nation’s veterans.

For more information about official flag retirement ceremonies, click this link.

Share To Social Media