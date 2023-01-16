Elks Lodge Wine Extravaganza to raise money for Honor Flight

Event coming to the Paso Robles Elks Lodge Feb. 4

– The Paso Robles Elks Lodge will be holding its Wine Extravaganza from 2 – 5 p.m. on Feb. 4, at the Paso Robles Elks Lodge located at 1420 Park Street. Proceeds from the event will be donated to Honor Flight Central Coast.

Honor Flight Central Coast’s mission is to honor all of America’s veterans by taking them to Washington D.C. on a “Tour of Honor.” More information about Central Coast Honor Flight can be found a honorflightccc.org.

The Wine Extravaganza is an afternoon of wine tasting that features local wineries as well as local cheeses, a barbecue, craft breweries, olive oil, and live music. Tickets are available in advance and can be purchased at the Paso Robles Elks Lodge.

Contact Bob Rollins at (805) 712-7729 or brollins@charter.net with any questions about the event.

