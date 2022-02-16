Elvis Costello to perform at Vina Robles this fall

Tickets go on sale Feb. 18

– Elvis Costello & The Imposters will celebrate the release of their new album, ‘The Boy Named If’, with a summer tour titled “The Boy Named If & Other Favourites,” including a stop at Vina Robles Ampitheatre Sept. 2.

Costello and his band, The Imposters – Steve Nieve, Pete Thomas, and Davey Faragher – will once again be joined on stage by Texas guitarist, Charlie Sexton, who also played the twenty-two date, “Hello Again” tour in October 2021, when six of the then-unreleased songs, now heard on ‘The Boy Named If’, were performed for the very first time to live audiences.

The Imposters have been Costello’s bandmates for the last twenty years or as Costello put it recently, “Pete Thomas, Steve Nieve and I have been spinning around like your favorite 45rpm for forty-five years and let’s be clear, Davey Faragher isn’t anyone’s deputy. The Attractions could have no more made ‘The Boy Named If’ than we have any desire to time travel back to the 1970s. This is happening right now in 2022, we are coming at you, big as life and twice as ugly.”

Select cities will include an opening set by Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets.

Click here to listen to his new album.

