Embroider a ‘Spring Sampler’ with the library

Colorful meadow flora and fauna can be hung on a wall or incorporated into a larger piece

– The Paso Robles City Library’s adult craft class’s March project is a Spring Embroidery Sampler from DMC Embroidery. Employing traditional stitches used by women beginning in the 19th century, this sampler features flora and fauna found in a springtime meadow. Create a lovely sampler that can be framed and hung on your wall or incorporated into a larger piece such as a quilt. This is a perfect class for beginning and intermediate crafters, requiring a variety of embroidery techniques.

To participate, register with a Paso Robles Library card by Feb. 15 and pick up craft materials Wednesday, March 1, from 6-7 pm, in the Library Conference Room. Space is limited. For ages 16+. For more information call (805) 237-3870.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

Share To Social Media