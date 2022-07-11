Embroider a ‘summer sampler’ with the Paso Robles Library

– Beginning and intermediate crafters will enjoy creating August’s Summer-themed embroidery project from DMC Embroidery. In keeping with our Summer Reading Program theme Read Beyond the Beaten Path, this project depicts a sampling of summer fruits, flowers, and friendly insects. Practice coloring with thread using several stitch techniques to create your own version of this summer garden.

To participate in this class, sign up before Aug. 10. Once participants sign up, they will receive information about how to pick up their craft kit with instructions. Work on the kit until Wednesday, Aug. 24, then log into the library’s Zoom meetup to show off what you have done or discuss challenges you may be having.

Space is limited. Registration with a Paso Robles City Library card is required for each participant. For ages 16 and up.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Curbside service is available during open hours. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

