Embroider the Great Wave of Kanagawa with the Paso Robles library 

–On Wednesday, June 23, from 7-8 p.m., share your embroidery abilities (or challenges) with the Paso Robles City Library’s online crafters. In keeping with this year’s Summer Reading Program theme “Reading Colors Your World,” for June, intermediate crafters will enjoy the challenge of creating an embroidered version of the classic Japanese work of art, The Great Wave of Kanagawa by Katsushika Hokusai.

Space is limited. Registration with a library card is required for all participants by June 11 to receive craft kit materials and information about the Wednesday, June 23, 7 p.m. Zoom meetup. For ages 16+.

For more information about adult classes and events, contact Adult Services Librarian Karen Christiansen, kchristiansen@prcity.com or (805) 237-3870.

At this time, the library is open for grab-and-go service Monday-Saturday 9-10 for vulnerable populations; Monday-Friday 10-7 for the general public, and Saturday 10-4 for the general public. Curbside delivery is also available. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for updates.

