Emergency crews rescue three people from flipped aircraft in Paso Robles

Two patients received on-site treatment, with one being transported to the hospital in stable condition

– Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to an aircraft emergency at Paso Robles Municipal Airport, located at 4900 Wing Way, on Friday at 11:24 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered an aircraft 300 feet off the runway, flipped over, and resting on its roof. Three individuals trapped inside required assistance. Firefighters observed fuel leaking from both wings, which they promptly contained while aiding the passengers. Two patients received on-site treatment, with one being transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The response effort involved two fire engines, a truck, a heavy rescue vehicle, an airport crash rescue unit, and one Battalion Chief from Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services. Additionally, under the city’s automatic aid agreement, one battalion chief and one fire engine responded from Cal Fire/SLO County. A total of 15 firefighters, along with support from the Paso Robles Police Department and San Luis Ambulance Service, collaborated to manage the situation.

The scene was turned over to the National Transportation Safety Board for further investigation.

