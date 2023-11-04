Paso Robles News|Saturday, November 4, 2023
Emergency crews respond to Daniel Lewis Middle School after students fall ill 

Posted: 5:45 am, November 4, 2023 by News Staff

‘Sulfur substance’ released into school locker room

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services, San Luis Ambulance, and the Paso Robles Police Department responded to the Daniel Lewis Middle School at approximately 11:17 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 3 for the report of four students experiencing nausea and vomiting, according to a press release sent by the Paso Robles Police Department.

In total, six students were evaluated for symptoms that resulted from inhaling a sulfur substance that was released in the school locker room, police say. All patients were reportedly triaged and two were transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

The police department and the school district are investigating the incident. No further information is available at this time.

 

 

