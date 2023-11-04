Emergency crews respond to Daniel Lewis Middle School after students fall ill

‘Sulfur substance’ released into school locker room

– Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services, San Luis Ambulance, and the Paso Robles Police Department responded to the Daniel Lewis Middle School at approximately 11:17 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 3 for the report of four students experiencing nausea and vomiting, according to a press release sent by the Paso Robles Police Department.

In total, six students were evaluated for symptoms that resulted from inhaling a sulfur substance that was released in the school locker room, police say. All patients were reportedly triaged and two were transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

The police department and the school district are investigating the incident. No further information is available at this time.

