Emergency response course session starts Feb. 21

Learn how to protect yourself, loved ones, the community when disaster strikes

– The North San Luis Obispo County Community Emergency Response Training (CERT) team is offering a course during February and March on how to prepare for, respond to, and recover from local disasters.

During a large-scale emergency or disaster, emergency service personnel may not be able to reach everyone right away. A disaster could strike when parents are at work and children are at school or involved in social activities. Would your family members know what to do?

This class is intended for family members, aged 15 and older. Protect your family, assist your neighbors, and help your community during and after a disaster.

Community Emergency Response Training (CERT) Basic Training Course

Units 1 & 2 Disaster Preparedness and CERT Organization Tuesday, Feb. 21, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Units 3 & 4 Disaster Medical Part 1 and Part 2 Thursday, Feb. 23, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Units 5 & 6 Disaster Psychology and Fire Safety Tuesday, Feb. 28, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Units 7 & 8 Search & Rescue and Terrorism Thursday, March 2, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Unit 9 Final Exam and Practical Exercise Saturday, March 4, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The course is held at Paso Robles City Public Safety Center, 900 Park Street, Paso Robles, California 93446

There is no cost. For online registration, go to https://bit.ly/3ZE8NL0, or register by emailing NorthSLOCountyCERT@gmail.com, and indicating that you would like to register for the CERT Basic Training class. Please be sure to provide a telephone number when registering by email. Or registrants can call John Spooner, CERT Program Manager, at (805) 588-2172.

