Emergency response training offered this fall

Learn how to protect yourself, loved ones, the community when disaster strikes

– In the event of a major wildfire, earthquake, or widespread flooding, emergency resources would immediately respond, but it is likely that they could be overwhelmed by the number of calls. If your home was threatened, or a family member injured, it might be hours before help could arrive. Would you know what to do?

The North San Luis Obispo County Community Emergency Response Training (CERT) program offers the CERT: Basic Training Class, which teaches basic disaster response skills to safely help yourself and those around you. Learn how to prepare for disasters, about the CERT organization, basic first aid, terrorism, disaster psychology, and more. Attendees will also extinguish a small fire, and participate in a structure search and rescue.

Individuals who have completed CERT training have been involved in flood and tsunami watches, searches for missing persons, traffic and crowd management, emergency radio communications, wildfire fuel reduction programs, and disaster recovery efforts.

The 20-hour class will be presented Tuesday, Sept. 27, Thursday, Sept. 29, Tuesday, Oct. 4, and Thursday, Oct. 6, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 8 students will participate in a review and disaster scenario from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Completion of all training sessions is required to obtain a certificate. A $40 donation to cover the cost of instructional materials is requested. Checks should be made payable to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Advisory Foundation, an IRC Sec. 501(c) (3) non-profit corporation.

Register for this class by sending an email to northslocountycert@gmail.com or by calling (805) 588-2172. After you register, you will receive an email containing additional information about the class.

The program is supported nationally by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and sponsored locally by Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services. More than 600,000 citizens have been trained nationally since 1993, and there are more than 2,600 CERT programs across America.

