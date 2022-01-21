Emergency work on Highway 1 near Ragged Point to end Saturday

Repair work will begin at Cow Cliffs in Monterey County on Monday

– Emergency work to repair damage caused by mid-December storms continues on Highway 1 on the Big Sur coast. Work on Highway 1 at Polar Star, one mile south of Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County, will continue with traffic control and daytime delays of up to 15 minutes through this Saturday, Jan. 22. Repairs at Polar Star are being made under a $1.8 million emergency contract with Souza Construction.

Emergency repair work will begin at Cow Cliffs in Monterey County (PM 28.2) on Monday, Jan. 24. Permanent repairs will be made to the rockfall netting which was impacted by the mid-December storms. This location is approximately one mile north of Big Creek Vista Point.

Travelers can expect one-way reversing traffic control at Cow Cliffs, Monday thru Friday, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., with delays of up to 15 minutes beginning Monday, Jan. 24. Work at this location is expected to continue for three weeks, weather permitting. Message and directional signs will be in place to alert travelers in the area.

The emergency repair work at Cow Cliffs (PM 28.2) is being accomplished under a $1.3 million emergency contract with Papich Construction.

Even with this weekday traffic control in place, Highway 1 remains fully accessible from the Monterey Peninsula, through Big Sur, and south to Cambria and Morro Bay.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Monterey County, travelers may contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or can visit the District 5 website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

