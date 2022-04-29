Empty Bowls fundraiser supports North County homeless services

Several hundred people attended modified event this year

– Although Empty Bowls has not returned to a sit-down event, several hundred people dropped by Atascadero Bible Church Thursday to get soup and an empty ceramic bowl thrown by a local artist. The annual event is a major fundraiser for the El Camino Homeless Organization.

“We appreciate the support from our community and all the volunteers who make this event possible,” ECHO CEO Wendy Lewis said, “We also appreciate Atascadero Bible Church for hosting the event each year.”

Although celebrity servers were limited in number, Atascadero Fire Chief Casey Bryson and Atascadero Police Chief Bob Masterson helped out. Local business owner Don Idler also helped hand out the soup to those who paid for it in advance.

Volunteer Barbie Butz also showed up to help people select an empty bowl.

Empty Bowls is an important fundraiser for ECHO’s efforts to serve the homeless in Atascadero and Paso Robles.

ECHO operates two safe and secure overnight shelters in Atascadero and Paso Robles to meet the immediate needs of families and individuals who have become homeless. With ECHO Atascadero’s residency program, clients are provided case management services to assist them in securing a job and finding permanent and sustainable housing within three months of entering the shelter program. While enrolled in the program, clients are taught life skills for employment, budgeting, health care management, and social communication and interaction.

The goal and the result of this practical support is the empowerment of residents to move in a positive direction while assisting them in acquiring the skills and services they need to become self-sustaining, including secure housing.

Planned participating restaurants included:

Street Side Ale House

Odyssey World Café

McPhee’s Grill

Caliwala

Wild Fields

Red Scooter Deli

Pacific Harvest Catering

Renee Family Resturant

Novo

Dans Grub Shack

Giovanni’s Fish Market

Vic’s Cafe

Pig Iron

Granite Ridge

Brian’s Bread

Back Porch Bakery

