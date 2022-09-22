Empty sandbags, sand available in preparation for rainy season
Sand available at Paso Robles City Streets Yard
– Rainfall amounts from anticipated winter storms could be significant, which may potentially cause local flooding. Paso Robles City Staff has taken preemptive measures to mitigate and/or reduce the flooding potential where possible (i.e., drain cleaning, etc.). The city continues to clean the storm drains and drainage pipes throughout the year to minimize the potential for flooding.
Should members of the public wish to make sandbags to protect private property, the city has sand available at the City Streets Yard located at 1220 Paso Robles Street (refer to the graphic above). Those picking up sand should be sure to bring a shovel.
Empty sandbags are available for purchase at the following locations:
- Burt Industrial Supply 2125 Golden Hill Road 1-805-237-2471
- Lowe’s 2445 Golden Hill Road 1-805-602-9051
- Blake’s Hardware 1701 Riverside Avenue 1-805-238-3934
- SiteOne Hardscape Center 1108 Paso Robles Street 1-805-239-4317
- Farm Supply 2450 Ramada Drive 1-805-238-1177
For guidance on disaster preparedness (i.e., Flood Safety Checklist), visit the City of Paso Robles Emergency Services website: http://www.prcity.com/432/Disaster-Preparation
Emergency contact information:
- Emergencies Paso Robles Police Department 911 or 237-6464
- Electrical/Power PG&E 1-800-743-5002
- Storm/Street/Drainage Questions Department of Public Works 1-805-237-3861