Enjoy SLO to host inaugural Best Chef competition

–Enjoy SLO will be teaming up with Inspired Expos to host their first chef competition. It’s going to be a showdown at the Paso Robles Event Center on Sunday, Feb. 23 from noon to 4 p.m. Come see four of SLO County’s most renowned chefs battle it out in the kitchen as they compete for the title of “Best Chef” and a $1000 prize.

The competition will be judged by three industry professionals in a blind setting. Each dish will be judged on taste, originality, and presentation. The two highest-scoring chefs will go into a head to head round in front of an audience at the Presentation Kitchen Stage with a mystery box of ingredients.

This event is free to attend. Come and watch the chefs of Farmhouse Corner Market, Les Petites Canailles, Somerset Grill Pismo Beach, and Thomas Hill Organics battle it out in the kitchen. They’ll be preparing bites for attendees to try and you’ll get to vote for this year’s Best Chef People’s Choice Award.

The winner receives the title of Chef Showdown Champion and will claim a $1000 cash prize! The People’s Choice winner will receive a gorgeous hand-forged gyutu knife made by Bruno Medieros of Medeiros Knives.

Bites start at 11:45 a.m. and the competition begins at 12 p.m. The last two standing chefs will compete with a mystery box starting at 2 p.m. Winners will be announced Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

Produce will be provided by Talley Farms Fresh Harvest, Larder Meat Co., and olive oil from The Groves on 41.

For more information, click here.

