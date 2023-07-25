Enrollment open for Paso Robles Youth Arts Center session

Next session runs Aug. 7 through Oct. 6

– Local youth are encouraged to enroll now for free after-school arts classes at Paso Robles Arts Center. Session 4 of the popular arts education program begins Aug. 7 and runs through Oct. 6. Youth aged 5 – 18 at all skill levels can register for up to three classes.

Spanning dance, art, music, theatre, and creative enrichment, Youth Arts offers opportunities for young people to explore a variety of arts experiences. New classes being added to Session 4 include: acting 1 & 2; voice & movement for the actor; musical theatre dance; art journaling; cooperative storytelling; fiber arts; beginning graphic design; and more.

Popular returning classes include AP band, urban dance, and hip hop. Additional classes are scheduled for guitar and culinary arts due to high interest. Student filmmakers in video production will once again prepare work for Estreno Youth Film Festival.

The programs aim to spark the imaginations and build the self-confidence of local youth, especially those who otherwise may not have access to the arts.

Click here to enroll, or for questions, call (805) 238-5825.

