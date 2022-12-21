Enrollment open for youth arts center upcoming session



Youth ages 5-18 encouraged to sign up for up to three free arts enrichment opportunities

– The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center has announced enrollment the next session of its free after-school classes which begin on Jan. 17 and run through March 17. Open enrollment will begin on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 10 a.m. and remain open through Jan. 15.

Youth ages 5-18 are encouraged to sign up for up to three arts enrichment opportunities. Families can enroll online through the Enrollment Portal. Office help is available from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Jan. 7 for assistance by call, text, email, or in person. New enrollment software will be launched on Dec. 23. The center recommends creating an online account early for quick and easy enrollment as classes fill up extremely fast. The new class schedule and Enrollment Portal can be found on their website at pryoutharts.org/enrollment.

For questions contact the main office at hello@pryoutharts.org or call/text (805) 238-5825.

“We absolutely loved our fall session, but we’re truly pleased to announce that Session 1 will feature the highest number of classes and student seats in nearly 3 years,” said Operations and Programs Director Ryan Flores, “With over 40 weekly classes to choose from, there’s sure to be the perfect class for any student looking to add creativity into their life! Theatre, guitar, and technical theatre classes are all making an exciting comeback in the new year. I invite our community to experience the magic of the youth arts!”

About the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center

The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center is a non-profit organization founded in 1998 by artist and philanthropist, Donna Berg. Her vision was to provide all children in Paso Robles and surrounding areas a safe place to learn about and participate in the arts, regardless of their socio-economic status.

The center has provided children ages 5 to 18 with free classes in the visual and performing arts for 23 years. In full operation, it offers 50+ classes per week, fills approximately 3,000 student seats, and serves 700 individual students per year. They rely entirely on donations, private and public funding, grants, and scholarships. For information regarding donating, volunteering, attending performances, fundraisers, or classes, call (805) 238-5825 or visit pryoutharts.org.

