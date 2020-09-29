Enter the City of Atascadero’s Virtual Pumpkin Carving Contest

–North County pumpkin carvers of all ages are invited to participate in the City of Atascadero Recreation Division’s Virtual Pumpkin Carving Contest.

Have fun carving your pumpkin at home and then send in a photo of your pumpkin by Oct. 30 at 5 p.m. Email your photo to recreation@atascadero.org along with the carver’s name, age and email/phone number, along with a note in the photo that has #atascaderorecreation.

The contest has the following age divisions: under 5 years old, 5-8 years old, 9-12 years old, 13-17 years old and 18+ adult. A winner will be selected in each age division and all pumpkins will be showcased on the Recreation Division’s social media pages on Oct. 31.

Any questions? Email recreation@atascadero.org or call (805) 470-3360.

