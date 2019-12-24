Ernest Hemingway Vineyards opening newly renovated tasting room and more

-From the SLO County Visitor’s Guide-

Inspired by the famous author, the winery is sure to become a destination in Paso Robles that caters to visitors every need

—Wine and book lovers unite! There are a lot of great wineries in Paso Robles, and this November 23, Ernest Hemingway Vineyards is having a grand opening of the new tasting room, which is currently under renovation. The brand is set to unveil a whole new property, inspired by Hemingway’s house in Key West Florida in 2020. It will be in the plantation style, with wrap around porches. Founder Daryn Pastuf bought the property from former winery Clautiere this year and has been busy renovating the interior and exterior of the property. Ernest Hemingway Vineyards offer amazing wines from some of the top wine regions in California.

In the very near future, guests will be able to enjoy an 8,800 sq. ft. facility with an 8-room bed and breakfast, a new tasting room, spa and restaurant. The unique destination is going to be full of exciting surprises and potential. With 30 acres of property and beautiful open spaces, owner Pastuf plans to build a few tiny houses for overnight stays. On the two acres of green areas they’ll have live outdoor concerts, weddings, and events. Pastuf said, “We will be adding a fantastic menu, bed and breakfast opportunities, as well as an amazing event space that should be complete in the first part of 2020 along with the new buildings. I am excited to be a part of the amazing Paso Robles and SLO communities and look forward to many great memories here.”

Pastuf started in the wine industry 13 years ago, and 4 years ago, he enlisted his longtime friend Aleks Radojicic and many others to join him as he expanded his footprint in the Industry. In 2017, he brought in award-winning winemaker Tom Montgomery to lead the winemaking dream team. Montgomery who first began his career as the assistant winemaker at Chateau Montelena during the Paris tasting years, is now also serving as head winemaker and professor at Fresno State University. Pastuf said, “I personally started my career in the wine business in 2007 with my first brand Carte Blanc Vineyards. My family has deep roots in the Sonoma and Napa Valley Wine Region since 1957, and I realized that it was an amazing industry filled with many opportunities.”

He continued, “In 2016, I first met with the Hemingway Family representatives and began discussing making a wine for their Hemingway branded restaurants and hotels. After some time, we reached an agreement that I would purchase the rights to the Ernest Hemingway brand and create an amazing wine that was as extraordinary as its namesake. Hemingway himself was the original “Most Interesting Man in the World,” and his life story reads as well as any novel ever written. The man was a Pulitzer Prize and Nobel Prize winner, an award-winning fisherman, a medal-winning serviceman, a big game hunter, a traveler, and a man who crossed many socio-political lines with an open hand. This was an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up.”

In 2020, Ernest Hemingway Vineyards will be hosting special events and fundraisers, in the hope to find a cure for cancer. Pastuf said, “This goal is at the forefront and of personal importance for me-as my brother was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer a few months ago. I see firsthand the struggle, not only just for him, but for our family and friends as well. This is a devastating disease, and just about everyone knows someone who has been diagnosed with it.” The winery also works closely with the Arthritis Foundation to help try and find a cure. He continued, “This too has had a personal effect on our family, as our mother struggled with this disease for over 35 years.”

Ernest Hemingway Vineyards is located at 1340 Penman Springs Rd Paso Robles. Open Thursday -Sunday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information, call (707) 637-6233 or visit www.hemingwayvineyards.com.

-Cassandra Frey

