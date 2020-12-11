Escrow closes on North County site for Project Homekey

–Fueled by a $15 million from the State of California, Project Homekey will convert a former Motel 6 on Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles into affordable housing and services for people experiencing homelessness. This week, this project met a milestone as escrow was closed on the project site.

This collaboration between the Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo (HASLO), El Camino Homeless Shelter (ECHO), Peoples Self-Help Housing (PSHH), and the City of Paso Robles was forged in the summer as a response to the request for proposals from the governor’s office to submit shovel ready projects which could be purchased and started before the end of the year. The Motel 6 site was identified as eligible and after modifications will return 50 units of interim shelter housing and 63 units of permanent supportive housing.

“Project Homekey is a shining example of collaboration between three excellent community organizations.” said HASLO Executive Director Scott Smith “Finally, the homeless and those on the edge of homelessness in Paso Robles can have hope that there is a path to a better future.”

“We are honored to have partnered with People’s Self Help Housing and HASLO,” said ECHO President and CEO Wendy Lewis “Our partnership made it possible for our organization to open ECHO Paso Robles. The most exciting part is that we will now be able to provide resources and help people make positive steps forward and back into permanent housing.”

“It is these special relationships, such as those with HASLO and ECHO that we have built throughout our 50-year history, that allow us to respond quickly and enthusiastically to rapidly emerging opportunities,” said PSHH CEO & President Ken Trigueiro “I look forward to continuing to bring the strength of our reputation and expertise alongside others in the future.”

Project Homekey is a first-in-the-nation program whereby hotels, motels, vacant apartment buildings, and other properties – are purchased and converted into permanent, long-term housing for people experiencing homelessness or who are at risk of homelessness.

Last month, the Paso Robles City Council asserted their support by approving a reallocation of over $900,000 in HEAP funding from the County, for the Project Homekey site. Going forward, the site will be jointly owned by HASLO and PSHH, providing onsite supportive services in partnership with ECHO.

