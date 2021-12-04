‘Esprit du Vin’ returns Jan. 15
Wineries of 46 East will all be together under one roof for a night of wine, cheese, appetizers and deserts and live music
– The 20th annual Esprit du Vin, the “Spirit of Wine” will return on Jan. 15 from 7-9 p.m. at Broken Earth Winery. The annual event features all of the 46 East wineries under one roof for a night of wine and cheese pairings, culinary delights, live music, and a wine-loving crowd.
Each winery will be featuring wines paired with different gourmet cheeses. Stroll around and savor each pairing while enjoying live music by local artists, gourmet appetizers and desserts from a variety of local chefs and artisans. Live music will be provided by the Joy Bonner Duo.
Wineries include:
- Allegretto Wine
- Barr Estate Winery
- Bianchi Winery
- Brochelle Vineyard
- Broken Earth Winery
- Eberle Winery
- Glunz Family Winery & Cellars
- Paris Valley Road Estate Winery
- Penman Springs Vineyard
- Rio Seco Vineyard & Winery
- Robert Hall Winery
- San Antonio Winery
- Tobin James Cellars
- Villa San-Juliette
- Vina Robles Vineyards & Winery