‘Esprit du Vin’ returns Jan. 15

Wineries of 46 East will all be together under one roof for a night of wine, cheese, appetizers and deserts and live music

– The 20th annual Esprit du Vin, the “Spirit of Wine” will return on Jan. 15 from 7-9 p.m. at Broken Earth Winery. The annual event features all of the 46 East wineries under one roof for a night of wine and cheese pairings, culinary delights, live music, and a wine-loving crowd.

Each winery will be featuring wines paired with different gourmet cheeses. Stroll around and savor each pairing while enjoying live music by local artists, gourmet appetizers and desserts from a variety of local chefs and artisans. Live music will be provided by the Joy Bonner Duo.

Click here to get tickets.

Wineries include:

Allegretto Wine

Barr Estate Winery

Bianchi Winery

Brochelle Vineyard

Broken Earth Winery

Eberle Winery

Glunz Family Winery & Cellars

Paris Valley Road Estate Winery

Penman Springs Vineyard

Rio Seco Vineyard & Winery

Robert Hall Winery

San Antonio Winery

Tobin James Cellars

Villa San-Juliette

Vina Robles Vineyards & Winery

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related