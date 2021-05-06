Estrella boys school property open house happening next week

–There will be an open house for the new, proposed project at the former Estrella Boys School property on Thursday, May 13 from 3:30 to 7 p.m. The open house will take place outside at the entrance to the Paso Robles Airport.

Majestic Realty, Co., a privately held development company headquartered in Southern California, won the request for proposal from the State of California to purchase the former Estrella Boys School property, also known as the El Paso de Robles Youth Correctional Facility. Their plans for the property, a project called, The Landing Paso Robles, is “envisioned as an upscale multi-use destination, as this area of Paso Robles changes into a flourishing eco-centric meeting place for the community.”

Majestic invites the Paso Robles community to preview the proposed master plan, ask questions, and be part of the change to transform this underutilized and unique property, located directly across from the Paso Robles Municipal Airport.

To assure compliance with COVID-19 event protocols, they are asking community members to RSVP with a time that is most suitable for their individual schedule. RSVP to Stacie Jacob at sjacob@solterrastrategies.com to confirm attendance and a time slot.

Advertisement



Share this post!

email

Related