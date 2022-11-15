Estrella Warbirds Museum to host roast of founding member
Gary Corippo, one of the founding members of the museum.
Evening will include no-host bar, dinner, roast of founding member Gary Corippo
– As part of its 30th-anniversary celebration
, the Estrella Warbirds Museum will be hosting a dinner and roast for one of its founding members, Gary Corippo. The community is invited to join the museum for dinner and an evening of fun and laughter as stories and photos about Corippo are shared by all.
There will be a no-host cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the roast at 7:30 p.m.
The cost to attend is $30 per person and reservations are required to make a reservation visit ewarbirds.org
or call (805) 296-1935. If you have photos you would like to share please send them to margibauer@ewarbirds.org
. If you have funny stories to share and are unable to attend please send them to johncouch@ewarbirds.org
.
