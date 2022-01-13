Estrella Warbird Museum to host speaker about Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum

Topham is the president and director of the Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum

– The Estrella Warbirds Museum hosts a dinner and guest speaker on the first Wednesday of each month. Bart Topham will be the guest speaker at the February dinner and talk about the Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum, where he is the president and director.

He is a US Army Vietnam combat veteran, retired San Luis Obispo Police Department Captain, and former Cuesta College Chief of Police. After his retirement in 2003 he operated his own consulting business, working with local governments and law enforcement agencies throughout the state. He retired again in 2018. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Sacramento State University and a Master’s degree from the University of San Francisco.

For the last several years, Topham has devoted his time to “paying it forward” to veterans and their families. He is currently Chaplin and past commander of American Legion Post 66, member of the Board of Directors of Grizzly Youth Academy Foundation, member of the Board of Directors of Veterans Helping Veterans.

The Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum features a collection of authentic historical military exhibits that include artifacts, documents, pictures, firearms, and uniforms. The museum also has a reference library containing more than 3,500 items covering conflicts from WWI to the present, which include military strategy and tactics, and equipment.

The Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum is the only Central Coast site certified by the Library of Congress for recording interviews for the Veterans History Project. The project collects, preserves, and makes accessible the personal accounts of American war veterans and civilians in supporting industries so future generations may hear directly from them and better understand the realities of war.

The public is invited to this informative presentation at the Estrella Warbirds Museum. The dinner is Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with a no host bar (cash only, no credit cards), and dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. Space is limited, so make reservations now by calling the museum at (805) 296-1935 or online at www.ewarbirds.org/museum/reservations.shtml. The deadline for reservations is 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31. Price for the dinner is $20 per person.

Estrella Warbirds Museum is located at 4251 Dry Creek Road in Paso Robles, California. The museum is open Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Call for Monday holiday hours. For general admission information, visit www.ewarbirds.org.

